Fired anti-narcotics officer, woman hauled off of flight

Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A senior official of the now shuttered National Anti-Narcotic Agency (NANA) was taken off a flight to the United States of America for alleged fraud.
Refused permission to leave Guyana over the weekend was Leon Carr, the former Deputy Director of NANA.
According to officials, Carr and a woman, Candace Van Que, were both set to leave Guyana for the US on board an Eastern Airways flights.
However, it appears that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had blacklisted Carr from leaving over unpaid taxes.
Carr was also said to be a principal of OpSec International Guyana Inc., a private security company that works for mining companies like Rusal/Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc.
GRA is reportedly claiming over $30M in taxes that OpSec owes.
The security firm was reportedly in operations while Carr was still working at NANA.
NANA was established on the authority of a Cabinet decision based on a Memorandum submitted by the then Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, under the coalition government which lost the elections earlier this year.
It was touted as the national lead agency to counter the drug problem in Guyana. The agency formally commenced operations on 2nd October 2018 at its location at lot 125 Parade and Barrack Streets Kingston, Georgetown.
It was given lead over the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit and the Police’s Narcotic Branch.
Carr, at NANA, would been serving under former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Major General (rtd), Michael Atherley.
NANA was ordered disbanded recently by the Government.
Oct 27, 2020The Guyana Golf Association held its first ‘Shoot for Cash’ event in support of Cancer Awareness Month and proved that successful events can be held while adhering to the strict covid...
Oct 27, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Oct 26, 2020
Oct 26, 2020
Oct 25, 2020
Kaieteur News – My daughter was away in London living on the campus of a prominent British university for 14 months... more
Kaieteur News – Lionel Richie once sang a song about things being “easy like Sunday morning”. Well things are no... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]