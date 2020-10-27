Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Fired anti-narcotics officer, woman hauled off of flight

Oct 27, 2020 News

Former Deputy Director of NANA, Leon Carr, meeting with former Attorney General, Basil Williams.

Kaieteur News – A senior official of the now shuttered National Anti-Narcotic Agency (NANA) was taken off a flight to the United States of America for alleged fraud.
Refused permission to leave Guyana over the weekend was Leon Carr, the former Deputy Director of NANA.
According to officials, Carr and a woman, Candace Van Que, were both set to leave Guyana for the US on board an Eastern Airways flights.
However, it appears that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had blacklisted Carr from leaving over unpaid taxes.
Carr was also said to be a principal of OpSec International Guyana Inc., a private security company that works for mining companies like Rusal/Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc.
GRA is reportedly claiming over $30M in taxes that OpSec owes.
The security firm was reportedly in operations while Carr was still working at NANA.
NANA was established on the authority of a Cabinet decision based on a Memorandum submitted by the then Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, under the coalition government which lost the elections earlier this year.
It was touted as the national lead agency to counter the drug problem in Guyana. The agency formally commenced operations on 2nd October 2018 at its location at lot 125 Parade and Barrack Streets Kingston, Georgetown.
It was given lead over the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit and the Police’s Narcotic Branch.
Carr, at NANA, would been serving under former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Major General (rtd), Michael Atherley.
NANA was ordered disbanded recently by the Government.

