Canada and CDEMA sign agreement on disaster response

Kaieteur News – Ahead of the official commencement of the Atlantic hurricane season, the Government of Canada and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) have restated their commitment to cooperate and collaborate in responding to natural hazards that result in disasters within the region.

Executive Director of CDEMA Elizabeth Riley and the High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados Lilian Chatterjee, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). According to a press statement, the MoU allows CDEMA to request Canadian Armed Forces support to assist affected countries during disasters.

The MOU was initially announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Canada-CARICOM Summit in October 2023, as part of the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership. Its aim is to provide timely and targeted support to the Caribbean through the Regional Response Mechanism. During the signing, CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley, thanked Canada for its support in strengthening disaster risk management. She highlighted the importance of the MOU given the region’s multi-hazard realities and the forecasted intense Atlantic hurricane season in 2024.

Riley praised Canada’s consistent reliability, including assistance with airport specialists, financial aid, and logistical support during COVID-19, and contributions to recovery initiatives like the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund. The MOU complements Canada’s partnership with CDEMA through projects like Targeted Support to CDEMA and EnGenDER, which enhance disaster response and recovery capabilities. Canada also supports the establishment of a Regional Logistics Hub and Centre of Excellence in Barbados with CDEMA and the World Food Programme.

High Commissioner Chatterjee emphasized Canada’s ongoing support for its Caribbean neighbours during disasters, acknowledging the increasing complexity of response operations. Canada is committed to providing timely assistance through its Armed Forces. Canada and CDEMA recognise the vulnerabilities of the Caribbean region to climate change and natural hazards. Regional support, cooperation, and coordination are vital to enhancing preparedness and resilience, considering the escalating frequency, scale, and complexity of these hazards over the past decade.