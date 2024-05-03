Cyclist injured in Mandela Avenue accident

Kaieteur News – A cyclist of Roxanne Burnham Drive is currently nursing injuries about his body at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following an accident which occurred on Wednesday.

Reports are that at around 21:05hrs at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Cemetery Road, a car with licence plate number PXX 240, driven by a 20-year-old individual from Lot I-2-897 Critchlow Circle, Tucville, collided with the pedal cyclist.

The motorcar was reportedly traveling west along the southern drive lane on the southern carriageway of Mandela Avenue. At the same time, the pedal cyclist was riding on the southern side of the southern carriageway of the road.

Police said it is alleged that the driver of the car approached the intersection of Nelson Mandela and Cemetery Road, the traffic light was showing green in his direction so he proceeded further west and in the process of doing so, the pedal cyclist suddenly turned north to cross the road going from south to north.

It was at that point, the cyclist ended up in the path of the car and the left side front portion of the car came into contact with the pedal cyclist.

As a result of the collision, the cyclist fell onto the road and received injuries about his body.

The EMT was summoned, and he was picked up in an unconscious condition and transported to Georgetown Public Hospital.

He was examined by a doctor on duty and was treated for a broken left leg and multiple injuries to his body and later admitted.

The driver of the motorcar is currently in custody, assisting with the investigation.