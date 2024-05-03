Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Govt. calls for enhanced coordination to achieve SDGs

May 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has called for enhanced coordination to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, co-chaired the annual meeting of the Government of Guyana and the United Nations Joint Steering Committee, held at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown on Monday. In her opening remarks, Minister Teixeira emphasized the need for increased collaboration in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).  “Here in this microcosm of the UN country team in the government, [we have to assess] how well we are coordinating and collaborating, to make sure that we are all on the same page, and to ensure that the programmes are going the way we would like,” she stated.

The minister highlighted the changing governance strategy as the country’s economy expands and commended the UN’s support during challenging times, particularly in civil defence strengthening. Minister Teixeira pointed out a diverse array of challenges faced by organizations like these, which can affect the progress of their policies.

According to the minister, enhanced coordination and collaboration are key to tracking these programmes and policies, ensuring that they deliver the desired outcomes. However, the minister was also quick to highlight the Guyanese desire to take the helm of the nation’s development.

She said that while Guyana needs development partners, tangible solutions in the country must be championed by the Guyanese. “We do believe that, based on our knowledge and experiences, that we want to drive this process. Based on the history, the view of Guyanese is that we want to determine where we go, how we get there, and how fast we get there,” the parliamentary affairs minister underscored. The joint steering committee assessed the UN’s response to regional development priorities during the implementation of the UN Multi-Country Sustainable Development Framework. The meeting saw discussions on food systems, data protection, and mechanisms for achieving SDGs. (DPI)

