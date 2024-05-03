Man busted with gun, ammo and cannabis

Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a 41-year-old West Bank Demerara (WBD) man after he was caught with an AR-15 rifle, four live rounds of 7.62 x 39 ammunition, a quantity of suspected cannabis, and cannabis plants at his Roraima Housing Scheme property.
Acting on intelligence, a team of officers led by an Assistant Superintendent executed an operation that led to the discovery of the rifle, ammunition and cannabis.
The homeowner was approached and informed about the information police obtained and requested permission to search the property. Permission was granted and during the search, the AR-15 rifle along with four live rounds of 7.62 x 39 ammunition, four blue pills, and three transparent bags containing suspected cannabis in the living room were found.
Further exploration of the yard led the officers to uncover three cannabis plants and four Ziploc bags containing cannabis seeds.
The man was informed of the offence, cautioned, and subsequently arrested.
Police uprooted the cannabis plants, and confiscated the firearm, ammunition, and approximately 11.2 grams of cannabis.
The illegal items were taken to the La Grange Police Station.
The man remains in custody as investigations continue.
