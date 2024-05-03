Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

GPHC wants vendors removed from outside hospital

May 03, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Vending done near GPHC

– threatens legal action against M&CC

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, Attorneys-at-Law Sase R. Gunraj representing the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) issued an ultimatum to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown regarding the presence of vendors near the hospital’s premises.

In a letter addressed to the Town Clerk, Gunraj has warned of proposed legal action if the M&CC fails to take immediate steps to address the situation. The hospital is located in North Cummingsburg, and bounded by Middle Street, East Street, Lamaha Street and Thomas Street, with New Market Street running through. The letter stated that several of these streets, particularly East Street, New Market Street and Middle Street, have been encumbered by numerous stationary and itinerant vendors who purvey a variety of items from a range of makeshift stalls, immobile vehicles, caravans and push carts.

Despite repeated attempts by the GPHC to address the issue, the M&CC has failed to take concrete measures to remove the encumbrances. The attorney emphasised that the presence of vendors not only disrupts the free flow of vehicular traffic leading to the hospital but also obstructs pathways intended for pedestrians.

The letter highlighted the critical need for unimpeded access to the hospital by all vehicles, including emergency vehicles, throughout the day and night. It was also outlined to the M&CC, the importance of ensuring that motor vehicular traffic can traverse the surrounding roadways without hindrance, especially in emergency situations.

In light of the M&CC’s inaction, the attorney representing the GPHC demanded that all vendors be removed from the vicinity of the hospital premises within seven days. They further cautioned that the hospital is prepared to explore all available legal avenues should the M&CC fail to comply with the ultimatum. Back in December 2022, the government issued a final notice to vendors occupying spaces along the streets, citing concerns about the obstruction of traffic flow in the vicinity of the hospital.

The notice stated, “Vendors are being reminded that the seven-day period has expired and teams from the Ministry will begin the removal process today, Monday, December 12, 2022.” The New Market Street vendors were urged to remove all makeshift stalls, sheds, carts, caravans, or other receptacles used for vending or have these removed by the ministry’s team.

