$346M Bamia Primary School to be completed by June month-end

Kaieteur News – Having missed its third deadline to complete the $346 million Bamia Primary School project in Region 10, the contractor now has up to June month-end to complete the works.

This is according to Chairman of the region’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Deron Adams who told Kaieteur News that he was advised by the Regional Executive Officer (REO) that a two-month extension was granted for the project.

Kaieteur News had reported that the school project was expected to be completed in April, but at the time, works were only 75 percent completed. The school is being built by contractor, St8ment Investment Inc. that was formed some six months prior to being handed the contract.

During a telephone interview with this publication on Monday, Adams said that during a visit to the project site with his team in April, a number of works were yet to be completed on the building.

He shared that electrical works, installment of several windows, completion of ceiling, corrective works to some walls, painting of interior and completion to exterior were yet to be done.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the slothfulness of the project, Adams said it is hoped that the school could be completed soonest so as to eliminate the challenges students from the Bamia community are currently facing.

“The issue is that because of the distance children have to walk from the Bamia area all the way to Amelia’s Ward Primary; it is a challenge for them. The delay of this school is bringing more hardship on them,” he expressed.

Earlier this year, $127 million was approved by the National Assembly to go towards completing the school.

This publication had reported that the contract for the school was signed in November 2021 with St8ment Investment. St8ment Investment Inc. was incorporated in March of 2021 and its principals are Rawle Ferguson and Kerwin Bollers of Hits and Jams Entertainment along with Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and Kashif Muhammed of the Kashif and Shanghai football tournament.

At the time of the signing, the project was expected to be completed within 20 months, that being completed by July 2023.

However, the contractor was unable to finish the project, and was given a new deadline of November 2023 to complete the works. That deadline also passed and the works appeared to have been stalled.

During the Consideration of the 2024 Budget, the Minister of Education was asked by the members of the Opposition about the status of the school, to which she announced that the school will be completed for April 1, 2024.