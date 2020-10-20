Fire Service’s quick response prevents complete destruction of city business

Kaieteur News – Quick response by firemen yesterday prevented the Midtown Hotel, Restaurant and Bar located at 176 Middle Street, SCbrg, from being completely destroyed to the ground in a suspected arson attack.

Just before 18:00hrs neighbours were alerted to smoke emanating from the top floor of the establishment.

An alarm was raised and a call was placed to the fire department as persons evacuated the business place reportedly co-owned by prominent attorney at law, Nigel Hughes.

Within minutes, a fire truck arrived and firemen started their job of putting out the blaze as quickly as possible.

According to information obtained from a top official within the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), a total of four rooms have been severely damaged and its contents destroyed.

Based on investigations carried out, it was revealed that a flammable substance was used to ignite the fire. It is believed that an arsonist (s) might have entered the building and ignited separate fires in each room.

When Kaieteur News visited the location last evening, two police ranks, along with a security guard, were seen guarding the building.

Investigations, this newspaper was told, are still ongoing.