Labourer caught with ganja in shoes

Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 19, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old labourer of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) after he was caught with 3.3 grams of suspected cannabis in his left side boot.
According to a police report, ranks who were on foot patrol along the Parika Public Road saw the man acting in a suspicious manner.
This resulted in the police ranks conducting a search on him. They located three ziploc bags containing the substance stashed in his boot.
He was cautioned and taken into custody where he is currently being processed for court.
