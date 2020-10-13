Volda Lawrence a no show at CID headquarters

– attorney says she will do so today

Kaieteur News – The Chairperson for the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) and former Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, yesterday failed to present herself at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, as agreed on by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and her attorney, Nigel Hughes.

Lawrence was scheduled to report at CID at 10:00hrs yesterday in relation to the investigation into electoral fraud committed during the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

However, yesterday when Lawrence failed to report to CID her attorney, Nigel Hughes informed the police investigators that his client will report to CID today at 10:00hrs.

On Saturday, the GPF in a press release stated that, as the Force continues its probe into the March 2, 2020, post-elections incidents, police investigators had made contact with Lawrence’s attorney, Nigel Hughes, inviting his client to CID to put an allegation to her in relation to the said investigations.

According to the police, Hughes indicated that he would have brought Lawrence to CID at 10:00hrs on Saturday, but later contacted the police and requested the exercise of their discretion to permit him to bring his client at CID for 16:00hrs, on Saturday. However, it was later again rescheduled for her to report to CID yesterday at 10:00hrs.

Lawrence is currently before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for a joint charge with Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, which alleged conspiracy to commit fraud.

It is alleged that Mingo, having been procured by Lawrence on or about March 5, 2020, at the Command Centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, uttered to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, the results for Region Four, knowing it to be forged, with intent to defraud the people of Guyana.

The duo is expected to make their next court appearance on November 16, 2020. Both accused are currently out on bail.