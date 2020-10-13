Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Volda Lawrence a no show at CID headquarters

Oct 13, 2020 News

– attorney says she will do so today

Kaieteur News – The Chairperson for the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) and former Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, yesterday failed to present herself at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, as agreed on by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and her attorney, Nigel Hughes.

People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) and former Health Minister, Volda Lawrence

Lawrence was scheduled to report at CID at 10:00hrs yesterday in relation to the investigation into electoral fraud committed during the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

However, yesterday when Lawrence failed to report to CID her attorney, Nigel Hughes informed the police investigators that his client will report to CID today at 10:00hrs.

On Saturday, the GPF in a press release stated that, as the Force continues its probe into the March 2, 2020, post-elections incidents, police investigators had made contact with Lawrence’s attorney, Nigel Hughes, inviting his client to CID to put an allegation to her in relation to the said investigations.

According to the police, Hughes indicated that he would have brought Lawrence to CID at 10:00hrs on Saturday, but later contacted the police and requested the exercise of their discretion to permit him to bring his client at CID for 16:00hrs, on Saturday. However, it was later again rescheduled for her to report to CID yesterday at 10:00hrs.

Lawrence is currently before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for a joint charge with Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, which alleged conspiracy to commit fraud.

It is alleged that Mingo, having been procured by Lawrence on or about March 5, 2020, at the Command Centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, uttered to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, the results for Region Four, knowing it to be forged, with intent to defraud the people of Guyana.

The duo is expected to make their next court appearance on November 16, 2020. Both accused are currently out on bail.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Oct 13, 2020

Holds successful meeting with Executive Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Charles Ramson on Friday last joined President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster to officially launch the...
Read More
Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Oct 13, 2020

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns from LABA

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns...

Oct 11, 2020

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating Three-Stage Cycle Road Race

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating...

Oct 11, 2020

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Oct 11, 2020

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at Coomacka

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at...

Oct 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Gutter work

    Kaieteur News – An interesting story appeared on social media this past week. It was narrated by a young man who said... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019