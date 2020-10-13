Gun poser picked up by cops

Kaieteur News – Police patrol ranks yesterday picked up a man who was apparently posing with an unlicensed hand gun on Sussex Street, Charlestown.

According to a police report, the man identified as a security guard of Dr. Miller Street, Triumph East Coast Demerara was seen around 01:00hrs by the ranks standing with another man, aged 20, in the vicinity of Humphrey’s Bakery on Sussex.

The officers were driving through the area when they saw the security guard with the firearm in his right hand. The ranks stopped their vehicle, exited, approached the man and confiscated the gun.

Upon observing the weapon, they noted that it was Beretta pistol containing four 9mm bullets. It was also detailed in the report that the cops asked the security guard if he is a licensed firearm holder but he said no. The security guard was then arrested and the other male who was standing next to him was taken into custody as well.