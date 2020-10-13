Fire engulfs Charlotte St. house

Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Three people are now reported to be homeless after a fire engulfed their Charlotte Street home, late last evening.
According to reports, the fire started sometime around 20:30hrs last night and has destroyed a two-storey wooden house.
The alarm was raised Ray Baird of 167 Charlotte Street, who lives in the house just a few feet away from the now destroyed building. The man told Kaieteur News that he was about to retire to bed when he smelled something burning.
“At 08:50” Baird said to Kaieteur News, “I watching TV and just as I was about to turn off the television, I got a funny scent. I start looking and when I looked through from my window, I see redness at the house at the back.”
The man said that he immediately raised an alarm with his sister who lives upstairs in the same house and the Albertown Fire Department.
Were it not for the rapid response by the Fire Service, the man believes that his house would have gone up in flames as well.
Investigations are continuing.
