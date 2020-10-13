Latest update October 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire engulfs Charlotte St. house

Oct 13, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Three people are now reported to be homeless after a fire engulfed their Charlotte Street home, late last evening.

The houses engulfed in flames (Photo credit: Joseph Allen)

According to reports, the fire started sometime around 20:30hrs last night and has destroyed a two-storey wooden house.
The alarm was raised Ray Baird of 167 Charlotte Street, who lives in the house just a few feet away from the now destroyed building. The man told Kaieteur News that he was about to retire to bed when he smelled something burning.
“At 08:50” Baird said to Kaieteur News, “I watching TV and just as I was about to turn off the television, I got a funny scent. I start looking and when I looked through from my window, I see redness at the house at the back.”
The man said that he immediately raised an alarm with his sister who lives upstairs in the same house and the Albertown Fire Department.
Were it not for the rapid response by the Fire Service, the man believes that his house would have gone up in flames as well.
Investigations are continuing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Oct 13, 2020

Holds successful meeting with Executive Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Charles Ramson on Friday last joined President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster to officially launch the...
Read More
Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Latif siblings aiming for National colours

Oct 13, 2020

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns from LABA

Veteran Sports Administrator, Joe Chapman resigns...

Oct 11, 2020

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating Three-Stage Cycle Road Race

Sports Minister committed to resuscitating...

Oct 11, 2020

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Mayor’s Cup postponed to 2021

Oct 11, 2020

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at Coomacka

GFF Referees Recruitment Campaign takes aim at...

Oct 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Gutter work

    Kaieteur News – An interesting story appeared on social media this past week. It was narrated by a young man who said... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019