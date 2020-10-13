Company founded by Minister Dharamlall’s son received $485K in contracts in one month

– according to documents

Kaieteur News – Documents shared with Kaieteur News show that Designz Unlimited, a company founded by the son of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, had received a total of $485,000 worth in contracts over a period of one month.

Designz Unlimited, a local printery and embroidery company, had submitted three separate invoices to the Local Government Ministry.

One invoice dated at September 11, states that the Ministry had procured “1,000 premium stock, matte finish, standard edges, one-sided color printed business cards- Minister N. Dharamlall”, along with “1,000 premium stock, matte finish, standard edges, one-sided color printed business cards- Minister A. Persaud”. Anand Persaud is the Junior Minister within the Ministry.

The cost of these business cards totaled to GY $40,000 and were addressed to the Ministry’s De Winkle Building in Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown.A second invoice, this one dated at October 8, states that the Ministry procured “1,000 compliment slips: printed full color, one side on linen paper. Size 6.8 x 4 1/2 – Minister N. Dharamlall”. At a unit price of $55 each, this invoice totaled to GY $55,000.The largest invoice is dated at September 24. Under the description of the invoice it states that the Ministry procured one “10×4 signboard, design, fabrication, print and installation on pre-determined site. Artwork to be approved by client before print and installation”; one “8×4 signboard, design, fabrication, print and installation on pre-determined site. Artwork to be approved by client before print and installation” and lastly, “artwork”. This invoice carried a hefty price tag to the tune of GY $390,000.

Kaieteur News had published a report on Sunday, which alleged that Minister Dharamlall had instructed his staff to hire this same company that was founded by his son. This was after Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul had released documents highlighting the damning revelations.

According to the September 30 documents, the Local Government Ministry had received a quotation from, Designz Unlimited, for the supply of “80 full color, one side poster board with glossy finish, size 11 x 17”.

These 80 posters, which were all portraits of Minister Dharamlall, were stated to cost $1,000 each—thereby taking the contract’s sum to GY $80,000.

Owner and manager of the Designz Unlimited, Monica Sharma had confirmed that her company was requested by the Ministry of Local Government to submit a quotation for a print service and acquiesced. “We have not since been awarded any contract and in fact, have not been informed of any development in relation thereto,” she highlighted as she noted the Designz Unlimited has been a “trusted supplier” to the Ministry over the past four years.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall has since refuted all of the claims made against him by Mahipaul, as he is convinced that this “nefarious act” is aimed at impugning his integrity and “was contrived by known APNU+AFC elements still on the payroll of the [Local Government and Regional Development Ministry].”

“Since the note was brought to my attention last week,” the Minister wrote in a statement, “I took action to halt the procurement process and a memo to this effect was sent to the office of the PS… Our policy at the Ministry is to ensure that all processes are followed and can withstand public scrutiny.”