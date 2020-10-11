Potable Water flows for the first time in Esau & Jacob, Mahaicony

Kaieteur News – In keeping with a promise to ensure that residents of Esau and Jacob on the Mahaicony River, Region Five have potable water, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues yesterday commissioned the first potable water system in the community. This is the first time that Esau and Jacob district in Mahaicony, has access to potable water.

The potable water system was made possible through a Private Public Partnership between the Government and Pure Harvest Inc. According to information released by the Region Five Regional office, residents were not required to pay any installation cost since all materials necessary for the connections were purchased by Pure Harvest Inc.

Approximately 60 residents will be the beneficiaries of this project. The decision to connect the households followed complaints from several residents in the area about no access to potable water to Minister Rodrigues.

Minister Rodrigues had asked for an assessment to be done before a decision was taken to connect the residents, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said in a statement. The statement outlined that once a source to supply these households with potable water was found, works in the area commenced immediately.

“The project started about a week ago with a connection from the Strath Campbelle Pump Station at Branch Road Mahaicony. Some seventy-one lengths of pipes are being installed with a total of 15, individual service connections. The installation and connection to the main distribution network are expected to be completed within another week. The project is being executed to the tune of some $2.6M and the works are being done by the staff of Guyana Water Inc., with assistance from Pure Harvest Inc.,” the CHPA had said in a previous statement.

Additionally, the CH&PA noted that within the coming months, a number of communities in the ten administrative regions will be served with potable water as the government continues to place emphasis on reaching unserved areas. A number of major water distribution projects have been budgeted for in the recently passed 2020 national budget.

“Guyana Water Inc. has received an allocation of GYD $2.8B. Provisions have been made for sanitation interventions, drilling of new wells, water supply improvement projects on the Coastland and Hinterland as well as water treatment plants for a number of communities,” the statement said.

At commissioning of the water system, Regional officials present included Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Chairman; Rion Peters, Regional Vice Chairman; and Geneveieve Blackman, Regional Executive Officer.