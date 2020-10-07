Latest update October 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Gary Best dangerous driving trial commences

Oct 07, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff, Gary Best’s trial for his dangerous driving charge commenced yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever. The charge is in relation to the death of national cyclist, Jude Bentley, who was killed in February of this year.

Charged: Former Chief-of-Staff, Gary Best

Three witnesses yesterday testified: two police officers and one civilian witness. After the witnesses testified, they were subject to be cross-examined by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who is representing Best. Magistrate Weever then adjourned the matter to Thursday October 8, 2020.

The People’s National Congress (PNC) Executive Member of 108 Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, was slapped with two charges, driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of the national cyclist.

Dead: National Cyclist, Jude Bentley

On his first court appearance, he was released on $500,000 bail. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge, which stated that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Bentley.
Best was also charged in the traffic court for driving under the influence of alcohol. He denied the charge, which stated that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 while his blood alcohol level was at 0.85 micrograms. Best was granted self-bail on that charge and released on his own recognizance.
On a previous hearing of the matter, the court learnt that Best served his country for nearly 35 years and that he also served as a presidential advisor, a member of the Legal Aid Clinic and is the recipient of a Medal of Service.
Kaieteur News has reported that the accident occurred at around 5:00 am on February 8, 2020. Jude Bentley was struck by a black Land Cruiser which was being driven by Rear Admiral (ret’d) and Former Chief-of-Staff Gary Best.
Reports indicate that Best and Bentley were heading in the eastern direction when the former slammed into the cyclist, taking down a utility pole located on a median at the same time. According to the facts of the charge, a breathalyzer test was conducted on Best moments after the accident and it revealed that he was over the legal limit of alcohol which is 0.35.
Best was asked to lodge his passport and to report to the Traffic Headquarters once per month at 9am to the Officer-in-Charge until the completion of the matter, as conditions attached to bail.

