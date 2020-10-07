Fourth recipient returns prime lands received from coalition Gov’t

Latest update October 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Aimed at ensuring that it participates in transparent transactions, American Marine Incorporated has returned the 20 acres of prime Ogle lands which were controversially and illegally vested to them by the APNU+AFC regime. These lands were transferred during the protracted and contentious March 2020 elections.
According to a statement issued to the press yesterday, the developer had entered into an Agreement of Sales with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on February 5, 2020. The developer indicated that it had intentions of constructing a 247-unit residential complex.
It stated, however, that, “Given the circumstances surrounding the vesting of that property, we announce that we have agreed to surrender our interests in those lands with NICIL.”
The developer was keen to point out that that it looks forward to working with NICIL and the Government of Guyana towards achieving their development goals.
American Marine Inc. is now the fourth company to return lands to the administration of People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C). In fact, Navigant Builders under Winsor Estates; Cardiology Services Incorporated; and Corum Group Incorporated have rescinded the lands vested to them under the APNU+AFC government.
The 20 acres given to American Marine Inc. form part of almost 1,000 acres of prime lands opened by NICIL for commercial development. What is concerning is that these prime lands were transferred by the coalition government without receiving any payments, even though the lands are worth billions of dollars.
The other companies that cashed in on the controversial deal include Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Incorporated; Premier Sales Incorporated; Trinuyana Investments Incorporated (Director, John Aboud); Supergraphics Enterprise (Owner, Eton Cordis); Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Incorporated (Director, Mike Elliot); Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) (CEO, Renatta Exeter), and Earl’s Court Incorporated.
Thus far, none of these companies has signaled their intentions to return the acres of land vested to them.
Oct 07, 2020RHTY&SC 30th Anniversary 1990-2020 Cricketers of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS, over the last week handed out hundreds of food hampers to less fortunate and single...
Oct 07, 2020
Oct 07, 2020
Oct 06, 2020
Oct 06, 2020
Oct 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – UG lecturer and African rights activist, Charlene Wilkinson and I developed a fairly solid comradely... more
Kaieteur News – There was a criminal conspiracy to steal the 2020 elections. This attempt had to have had its political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]