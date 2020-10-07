Fourth recipient returns prime lands received from coalition Gov’t

Kaieteur News – Aimed at ensuring that it participates in transparent transactions, American Marine Incorporated has returned the 20 acres of prime Ogle lands which were controversially and illegally vested to them by the APNU+AFC regime. These lands were transferred during the protracted and contentious March 2020 elections.

According to a statement issued to the press yesterday, the developer had entered into an Agreement of Sales with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) on February 5, 2020. The developer indicated that it had intentions of constructing a 247-unit residential complex.

It stated, however, that, “Given the circumstances surrounding the vesting of that property, we announce that we have agreed to surrender our interests in those lands with NICIL.”

The developer was keen to point out that that it looks forward to working with NICIL and the Government of Guyana towards achieving their development goals.

American Marine Inc. is now the fourth company to return lands to the administration of People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C). In fact, Navigant Builders under Winsor Estates; Cardiology Services Incorporated; and Corum Group Incorporated have rescinded the lands vested to them under the APNU+AFC government.

The 20 acres given to American Marine Inc. form part of almost 1,000 acres of prime lands opened by NICIL for commercial development. What is concerning is that these prime lands were transferred by the coalition government without receiving any payments, even though the lands are worth billions of dollars.

The other companies that cashed in on the controversial deal include Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Incorporated; Premier Sales Incorporated; Trinuyana Investments Incorporated (Director, John Aboud); Supergraphics Enterprise (Owner, Eton Cordis); Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Incorporated (Director, Mike Elliot); Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) (CEO, Renatta Exeter), and Earl’s Court Incorporated.

Thus far, none of these companies has signaled their intentions to return the acres of land vested to them.