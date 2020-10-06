Police need help identifying injured pedal cyclist

Kaieteur News – Police are trying to ascertain the identity of a pedal cyclist who is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a critical condition. The pedal cyclist was rushed to the hospital following an accident along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown at around 22:15hrs Saturday last.

The cyclist, according to reports, collided with a motor car which was being driven by an officer attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The GDF rank told investigators that he was heading south when the pedal cyclist rode across the road into his path at the intersection of Mandela Avenue and Arapaima Street. As a result, the man told police, he hit the man’s cycle.

The impact flung the cyclist on to the road where he received injuries to the head and body. The officer, it was revealed, picked up the man in an unconscious state, placed him in his car and drove him to the GPHC where he was admitted.

Kaieteur news was told that he remains unconscious and in a critical condition.