Jagdeo mekkin excuse

Guyana gat billions of dollars in wealth. Yet we gat to deh going all about like panhandler with begging bowl in hand.

Because of de leaders we gat, we gan gat to beg all de days of we life. De richest country in terms of resources in the Caribbean and we still begging fuh loan while we leff US$55B on de negotiating table fuh de Stabroek Block alone.

Dem boys seh dat Jagdeo hold wan press conference. De man was pitiful. He mekkin’ excuse after excuse. He nah sound convincing. Dem boys wan know if de man nah shame fuh talk some of dem things wah he talk at de presser.

He party bin promise fuh renegotiate dem oil contract. But like Jagdeo nah remember dat part. He talk how Guyana could not use the application for de Payara permit as leverage fuh renegotiate de contract. Well he should talk fuh he self and not fuh de nation.

He bin even seh how de former government negotiated peanuts. Dem boys seh, he get wuss dan peanuts. He get crumbs.

Dem boys know country wah renegotiate dem oil contract. But de PPP/C give in to pressure from de American de same way dat Soula Bai give in to pressure to step aside.

Dem boys seh how de PPP/C nah gat de gumption fuh stand up to ExxonMobil. Dem nah even gat de de gumption fuh publish de review wah dem hurriedly put together. Dem boys bin tell them how it nah mek sense fuh review a review.