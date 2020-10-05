Jagdeo mekkin excuse

Latest update October 5th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 05, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Guyana gat billions of dollars in wealth. Yet we gat to deh going all about like panhandler with begging bowl in hand.
Because of de leaders we gat, we gan gat to beg all de days of we life. De richest country in terms of resources in the Caribbean and we still begging fuh loan while we leff US$55B on de negotiating table fuh de Stabroek Block alone.
Dem boys seh dat Jagdeo hold wan press conference. De man was pitiful. He mekkin’ excuse after excuse. He nah sound convincing. Dem boys wan know if de man nah shame fuh talk some of dem things wah he talk at de presser.
He party bin promise fuh renegotiate dem oil contract. But like Jagdeo nah remember dat part. He talk how Guyana could not use the application for de Payara permit as leverage fuh renegotiate de contract. Well he should talk fuh he self and not fuh de nation.
He bin even seh how de former government negotiated peanuts. Dem boys seh, he get wuss dan peanuts. He get crumbs.
Dem boys know country wah renegotiate dem oil contract. But de PPP/C give in to pressure from de American de same way dat Soula Bai give in to pressure to step aside.
Dem boys seh how de PPP/C nah gat de gumption fuh stand up to ExxonMobil. Dem nah even gat de de gumption fuh publish de review wah dem hurriedly put together. Dem boys bin tell them how it nah mek sense fuh review a review.
Oct 05, 2020Kaieteur News – Former National Youth left-arm spinner Raj Nanan on Saturday last, donated a quantity of bottled coconut water to the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF). The simple presentation was...
Oct 05, 2020
Oct 04, 2020
Oct 04, 2020
Oct 03, 2020
Oct 02, 2020
Below are the reproductions of the words of Rupert Roopnaraine and Clive Thomas about their great revolutionary action in... more
An average of seven coronavirus deaths per day is likely to happen over the next month or so, unless regional plans are implemented... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]