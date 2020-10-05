Former youth cricketer Raj Nanan makes donation to Guyana Cancer Foundation

Kaieteur News – Former National Youth left-arm spinner Raj Nanan on Saturday last, donated a quantity of bottled coconut water to the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF). The simple presentation was made to the Founder of the GCF at their new office on East Street.

The GCC cricketer informed that the name of his Company is FIT.592FRESH and consumers could find the coconut water at many popular Supermarkets and Snackettes around Georgetown East Bank and West Demerara.

”The reason for this donation is that I feel many young people are not aware of how serious breast cancer is…. they don’t even know about the cancer foundation. I just want to help promote it so more people can be aware of it and help the persons affected by it and acknowledge the persons that beat it.

The coconut water would be used by cancer victims and survivors when they visit the Cancer Foundation office or when they hold events” said the young businessman who plays professionally in Canada and Trinidad.

”My company is located on Durban street, you can contact us on WhatsApp or call 6309822 or Facebook @FIT.592″ informed the 27-year-old. Nanan is encouraging survivors to continue living a healthy lifestyle and told those living with the dreaded illness not to give up the fight. He reminded that early detection saves lives.

”I know former Australian pacer Glen McGrath’s wife died from breast cancer and I know people who are cancer survivors” Nanan concluded.