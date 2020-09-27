Govt. to launch $25,000 cash grant this week

GOVERNMENT OF GUYANA NOTICE

The Government of Guyana hereby notifies citizens that it will launch the Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($25,000) per household COVID-19 Cash Grant in the coming week.

The first beneficiaries of this programme will be residents of Region One (Barima-Waini) and Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo).

Further details on the application process will be announced shortly.