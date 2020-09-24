Latest update September 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths

Sep 24, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced two more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 71. The deaths are of a 70-year-old female from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4), who died while receiving care at a medical facility, while the other is a 66-year-old woman from Barima-Waini (Region 1).
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, there are also 98 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,535.
Currently, there are 14 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 160 persons in institutional isolation, 828 in approved home isolation, and 67 persons in institutional quarantine.
A total number of 12,637 persons have been tested to date, 10,102 of which are negative. The total number of males tested positive for the COVID-19 virus is 1,321 while 1,214 are female.
Also, the regional distribution of cases shows Region One has 405 cases, Region Two – 28, Region Three -188, Region Four – 1,088, Region Five – 15, Region Six – 34, Region Seven – 277, Region Eight – 65, Region Nine – 340 and Region 10 – 96.
A total of 1,464 recoveries have also been recorded.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Peaking at the right time…” Shakera Selman

“Peaking at the right time…” Shakera Selman

Sep 24, 2020

DERBY, England – Peaking at the right time. That is how West Indies Women’s new ball bowler Shakera Selman described her career after an impressive performance in the first T20 International...
Read More
Online Bodybuilding competition set for this December

Online Bodybuilding competition set for this...

Sep 24, 2020

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

GFF attends first virtual FIFA conference

Sep 23, 2020

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Door open for new DCB and GCB elections

Sep 23, 2020

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world...

Sep 22, 2020

Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Expansion of women’s participation is a...

Sep 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019