Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced two more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 71. The deaths are of a 70-year-old female from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4), who died while receiving care at a medical facility, while the other is a 66-year-old woman from Barima-Waini (Region 1).

According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, there are also 98 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,535.

Currently, there are 14 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 160 persons in institutional isolation, 828 in approved home isolation, and 67 persons in institutional quarantine.

A total number of 12,637 persons have been tested to date, 10,102 of which are negative. The total number of males tested positive for the COVID-19 virus is 1,321 while 1,214 are female.

Also, the regional distribution of cases shows Region One has 405 cases, Region Two – 28, Region Three -188, Region Four – 1,088, Region Five – 15, Region Six – 34, Region Seven – 277, Region Eight – 65, Region Nine – 340 and Region 10 – 96.

A total of 1,464 recoveries have also been recorded.