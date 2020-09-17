COVID-19 positive man placed in institutional isolation after refusing to stay home – Linden RHEC reports

After failing to adhere to health officials’ advice to initiate a period of strict home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, a Linden man is now in mandatory institutional care.

This is according to recently appointed Region 10 Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Gregory Harris.

In a statement issued by the Region’s Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC), Dr. Harris said that a decision was made to have the man, along with his wife, isolated at the Wismar Hospital after it was confirmed that he breached isolation regulations.

It was revealed too that the man, who is an employee of the Region’s Department of Education, will be supported with food items compliments of his employer.

Dr. Harris said the man was placed in institutional care after he disregarded several warnings to remain at home. He was seen in the market and several other public places, said the RHO. “We cannot allow persons who are not adhering to set out guidelines to put the health and wellbeing of others at risk. Therefore, I have instructed the Regional COVID-19 Coordinator, Dr. Michael Marks, to have the man and his wife transferred to the isolation centre as he has breached home isolation. I am adamant that he will continue leaving his home despite all warnings to him,” he added.

According to Dr. Marks, anyone found breaching regulations and guidelines in the Region will be dealt with accordingly as the interest and safety of residents must remain the priority of the regional health officials. “Anyone who refuses to adhere to home isolation regulations and is found breaching these guidelines will be immediately transferred to institutional isolation…if they cannot adhere to the regulations that we have set out then we will place them at the Wismar Hospital so that they can be monitored around the clock. This is to ensure that they are not a threat to themselves and anyone else,” Dr. Marks added.

Meanwhile, the statement also noted that a total of 85 COVID-19 cases were recorded by the RHEC between the period April 18 and September 14, 2020. According to Dr. Harris, in his new role as RHO, he will endeavour to ensure that the public, and more importantly residents of Region 10, are kept informed of the COVID-19 related situation within the region. As such, moves have been made, he said, to sensitize them as it relates to the distribution of cases. This, he hopes, will better inform on how the disease has been progressing within the region.

Of the 85 cases, Dr. Harris said that 54 were recorded in Riverview which, as a result, has been named the Region’s hot spot. He said too that the next highest number, seven, was recorded in the Wismar Housing Scheme. The RHO, however, noted that all the other communities that have recorded cases had no more than four cases each. He said that Goshen recorded four cases, while the communities of Wisroc and Fallmouth had three each.

Amelia’s Ward, Christianburg, Mabura, and Half Mile, each recorded two cases, the RHO added. Among the other communities that have recorded cases are: Lower Kara Kara, West Watooka, Republic Avenue, One Mile and Coomacka Mines.

“This gives residents an insight as to how the cases have been recorded and which communities within the region have recorded cases. We are hoping that residents will take more precautions as despite our numbers, we have been able to maintain what we dub as relatively small numbers. It is our hope that the successes that we have achieved thus far will continue as residents continue to adhere to PAHO and Ministry of Health-related guidelines, thus ensuring that all remain safe,” Dr. Harris said.