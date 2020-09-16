Sase Singh is new GuySuCo chief

– Nanda Gopaul to lead Enmore re-opening

Financial analyst, Sasenarine Singh, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), effective September 14th, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday, Singh holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from Lancaster University, an Executive Post-Graduate Diploma from London Business School, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University of Guyana. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACCA).

Singh, according to the ministry, is a Project Finance Specialist with over 16 years’ experience at turnaround management internationally and “possesses tremendous leadership experience at building capacity in teams”.

Singh will lead the “Conditional Survey” ahead of the re-opening of the shuttered Enmore, Rosehall, and Albion Estates and is ably supported in this task by Mr. Vishnu Panday – Skeldon, Mr. Aaron Dukhia – Rose Hall, and Dr. N. K Gopaul – East Demerara Estates (Enmore).

Dr, Gopaul is former chairman of the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

The Coalition Government closed four of the eight sugar estates between 2015-2016, making it clear that the industry was leaking billions of dollars from the treasury.

However, the PPP/C government has made it clear that it will re-open three estates- Rose Hall, Skeldon and Enmore.

Some $5B has been set aside in this budget for the re-openings with Rose Hall already hiring.

Almost 7,000 of the more than 16,000 workers lost their jobs in the sugar industry in the last five years.

A new Board of Directors for GuySuCo will be named shortly, the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday.