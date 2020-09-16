Latest update September 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sase Singh is new GuySuCo chief

Sep 16, 2020 News 0

– Nanda Gopaul to lead Enmore re-opening

Financial analyst, Sasenarine Singh, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), effective September 14th, 2020.

New GuySuCo chief (ag), Sasenarine Singh

According to the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday, Singh holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from Lancaster University, an Executive Post-Graduate Diploma from London Business School, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University of Guyana. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACCA).
Singh, according to the ministry, is a Project Finance Specialist with over 16 years’ experience at turnaround management internationally and “possesses tremendous leadership experience at building capacity in teams”.
Singh will lead the “Conditional Survey” ahead of the re-opening of the shuttered Enmore, Rosehall, and Albion Estates and is ably supported in this task by Mr. Vishnu Panday – Skeldon, Mr. Aaron Dukhia – Rose Hall, and Dr. N. K Gopaul – East Demerara Estates (Enmore).
Dr, Gopaul is former chairman of the Guyana Sugar Corporation.
The Coalition Government closed four of the eight sugar estates between 2015-2016, making it clear that the industry was leaking billions of dollars from the treasury.
However, the PPP/C government has made it clear that it will re-open three estates- Rose Hall, Skeldon and Enmore.
Some $5B has been set aside in this budget for the re-openings with Rose Hall already hiring.
Almost 7,000 of the more than 16,000 workers lost their jobs in the sugar industry in the last five years.
A new Board of Directors for GuySuCo will be named shortly, the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies Family wants probe

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies...

Sep 16, 2020

The sports fraternity in Guyana and overseas has been plunged into mourning following the shocking death of former National Cycling Champion and businessman Wilbert Benjamin. The 49 year old overseas...
Read More
Queen’s College dominate week two of Online Chess

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online...

Sep 16, 2020

GFF launches refereeing recruitment campaign #GetInvolved

GFF launches refereeing recruitment campaign...

Sep 16, 2020

Guyanese Singh (112) & Ramdeen (56) power Strikers to win

Guyanese Singh (112) & Ramdeen (56) power...

Sep 15, 2020

Chess Federation launches Chess-in-Schools programme

Chess Federation launches Chess-in-Schools...

Sep 15, 2020

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly facilities

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly...

Sep 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019