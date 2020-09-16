Who will benefit from out oil?

Latest update September 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Mongolia’s Production Sharing Agreements require oil companies to pay signature and production bonuses which include:
1) The sum of US$ 500,000 as a Production Bonus if the average daily crude oil production is any month is equal or less than 5,000 barrels;
2) The sum of US$600,000 as a Production Bonus if average daily crude oil production for any month equals to or exceeds 5001 barrels but is less than 10,000 barrels.
3) The sum of US$700,000 as a Production Bonus if the average daily crude oil production for any month equals to or exceeds 10,001 barrels but is less than 15,000 barrels.
4) The sum of US$800,000 as a Production Bonus if average daily quantity of Contract Crude Oil for any Calendar Month equals to or exceeds 15,001 barrels but is less than 20,000 barrels.
5) The sum of US$1M as a Production Bonus if the average daily quantity of crude oil for any Month exceeds 20,001 Barrels.
Guyana’s contract with Exxon speaks nothing of a production bonus, much less one that is subjected to a sliding scale.
With such unfair provisions
We must ask ourselves: who really stands to benefit from Guyana’s oil wealth?
Sep 16, 2020The sports fraternity in Guyana and overseas has been plunged into mourning following the shocking death of former National Cycling Champion and businessman Wilbert Benjamin. The 49 year old overseas...
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 15, 2020
Sep 15, 2020
Sep 14, 2020
You can like a movie or a song that was no big hit but you still think it is one of the best movies or songs from that particular... more
The poor and vulnerable are being treated as expendables. Almost all of the country’s 58 persons who have succumbed to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]