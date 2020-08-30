De police do a Bingo pon Mingo

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem hold Mingo fuh three days. When Mingo think he would be spending de weekend at Bell-a-drum, he find out that de police tun de three into five, just like Mingo bin do with dem numbers pon de Statements of Poll.

Five gon be de Mingo man unlucky number. He could end up spending five years in de slammer. And all because of a spreadsheet and a bed sheet.

Dem boys hear when he was at Eve Leary, dem police bring two bed sheets and give he. When de police give he de two bed sheets, he ask them: “Wha dis fuh?”

De police seh: “You just said, ‘”I want two sheets.”

Mingo get vex and shout: “I said I want to sh&%.”

Dem boys watching fuh see wha gon happen to de Lolo man. Dem feel he do mo magic with dem numbers dan de Bingo man.

De Lolo man gat problems. He bin buy pliers and radio sets wha nah wuk way back before de 2015 elections. De Auditor General de seeking an explanation but de Patto man bin tell de Auditor General fuh “leave my man alone.”

Dem boys nah know if Claw-dette can seh de same thing. Not after how de Lolo man try to dis she. Dem boys hear how de Auditor General reopening de investigation into de pliers and de non-working radio sets.

Dem boys listen to virtual press conference. De Rum-Juttan man and Trotty bin deh pon it. When dem reporter ask question about oil, Rum-Juttan answer instead of dem man wha sign de oil contract. Imagine duh!

Despite claiming how de election fraudulent, de HAP-New +HAY-Eff-See still tekkin up dem seats in parliament.

Kathy seh she feel de parliament should be held virtually since it is not safe because of COVID. But while dem big ones wan stay home and attend parliament, Lil Joe calling pon he supporters to tek to de streets in a manifestation.

Talk half and remember dat poor people is always sacrificial lambs fuh dem politicians.