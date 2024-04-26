$397M rehabilitated Paruima airstrip commissioned

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Wednesday officially commissioned the recently rehabilitated $397 million Paruima airstrip in Region Seven.

The grass surface was upgraded to a solid structure. Kaieteur News understands that the grassy strip had posed a number of challenges for aircraft to properly operate in the village. It was reported by the Public Works Ministry that the new strip can now withstand frequent use and harsh weather conditions, alleviating challenges previously experienced by villages. The ministry noted that the new and improved airstrip paves the way for new developments in the area, attracting more businesses, tourism, and socio-economic activities.

This publication had reported that in March last year, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office had awarded the $397,552,625 contract to contractor, International Import & Supplies, to execute the works. The airstrip stretches some 2500ft and was upgraded to a concrete structure.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had related to this publication last year that the Paruima Airstrip which measure 760m (length) x 15.24m (width) would soon see the “Placement and compaction of 225mm cement stabilized laterite base course and sand sealing of the finished surface.”

Kaieteur News reported too that Paruima airstrip and other hinterlands were being upgraded so as to make the structures safer for aircraft to land. Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said in his budget presentation earlier this year that in 2023, works significantly advanced at Ekereku Bottom, Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Pariuma airstrips, with the works expecting to be completed this year. “In 2024, $2.3 billion has been allocated towards completion of these airstrips as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of several others including the Imbaimadai, Kaieteur, Kaikan and Matthew’s Ridge airstrips,” he announced.