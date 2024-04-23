Man robs woman of gold chain, placed on bail  

Latest update April 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man of South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown was on Monday granted $150,000 bail and placed on probation when he appeared before senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a Robbery Under Arms charge.
It is alleged that on March 20, 2024 on Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Smart, while armed with a dangerous weapon, robbed Margaret Walter of a gold chain valued $150,000 GYD and $60,000 Guyana Dollars.
The man, who was represented by attorney Samuel Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Glasgow raised concerns about racial bias as a motive for his client’s arrest since his client had previous run-ins with the law. The attorney told the court that while his client was accused of similar offences, he was proven innocent.
However, the prosecutor told the court that Smart was charged with Robbery Under Arms on August 11, 2023 and on March 29, 2024, he was also charged with the same offence.
Notwithstanding, Magistrate Nurse placed Smart on $150,000 bail and probation which requires him to report weekly to the Brickdam Police Station.
LISTEN HOW JAGDEO WILL MAKE ALL GUYANESE RICH!!!
Apr 23, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend, the prestigious Lusignan Golf Club played host to the highly anticipated AMCHAM Golf Tournament, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike from across...
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Apr 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – Just recently, the PPC determined that it does not have the authority to vitiate a contract which was... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]