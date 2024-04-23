Latest update April 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man robs woman of gold chain, placed on bail  

Apr 23, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man of South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown was on Monday granted $150,000 bail and placed on probation when he appeared before senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a Robbery Under Arms charge.

Randy Smart at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Randy Smart at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

It is alleged that on March 20, 2024 on Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Smart, while armed with a dangerous weapon, robbed Margaret Walter of a gold chain valued $150,000 GYD and $60,000 Guyana Dollars.

The man, who was represented by attorney Samuel Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Glasgow raised concerns about racial bias as a motive for his client’s arrest since his client had previous run-ins with the law. The attorney told the court that while his client was accused of similar offences, he was proven innocent.

However, the prosecutor told the court that Smart was charged with Robbery Under Arms on August 11, 2023 and on March 29, 2024, he was also charged with the same offence.

Notwithstanding, Magistrate Nurse placed Smart on $150,000 bail and probation which requires him to report weekly to the Brickdam Police Station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LISTEN HOW JAGDEO WILL MAKE ALL GUYANESE RICH!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Team Digicel Guyana dominate AMCHAM Golf Tournament

Team Digicel Guyana dominate AMCHAM Golf Tournament

Apr 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend, the prestigious Lusignan Golf Club played host to the highly anticipated AMCHAM Golf Tournament, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike from across...
Read More
Family of Omari Glasgow accepts Concacaf Awards on his behalf from GFF President Wayne Forde

Family of Omari Glasgow accepts Concacaf Awards...

Apr 23, 2024

Action bowls off today with star-studded double-header 

Action bowls off today with star-studded...

Apr 23, 2024

Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees Chung’s Construction to 3-0 win

Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees...

Apr 23, 2024

Rivalry heating up ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Race of champions

Rivalry heating up ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Race of...

Apr 23, 2024

West Indies Cricket Conference Good luck to Dr. Keith Rowley

West Indies Cricket Conference Good luck to Dr....

Apr 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]