Guyana records three COVID-19 deaths, 40 new cases

Latest update August 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Three new COVID-19 deaths were added to the Ministry of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard but no details were provided in regards to who they are and where they are from. Forty new COVID-19 cases were also recorded. The three latest deaths bring the total amount of deaths to 35. It is also Guyana’s 15th death within August, making it the deadliest month in terms of recorded deaths.
The 40 new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,180.
Nine persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 96 are in institutional isolation, 407 are in home isolation and 112 are in institutional quarantine. There have been 633 recoveries with 503 cases being active.
As for the regional distribution of confirmed cases, Region One has had 158 confirmed cases; Region Two -12 cases; Region Three- 63 cases; Region Four-403 cases; Region Five- four cases; Region Six- 14 cases; Region Seven – 208 cases; Region Eight- 15 cases; Region Nine- 229 cases and Region Ten – 75 cases.
Of all confirmed cases 581 are male and 599 are female. So far, 7,811 tests have been conducted nationally with 6,631 persons testing negative.
