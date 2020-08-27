Suspects in Canadian citizen’s murder to be charged

The mastermind and the two other suspects in custody for the murder of Canadian citizen, Nicholas Jaipaul, are expected to be charged before this week expires. Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, confirmed that a 72-hour extension is in place and the file on the matter was sent for legal advice.

Additionally, Kaieteur News was informed that police have since lodged a rental car that was reportedly used by two of the suspects to transport and kill the victim. It was disclosed by a senior police source that the key suspect in the case acquainted himself with the victim and gained his trust. On the night Jaipaul went missing, the suspect visited the house where he (Jaipaul) was staying and lured him out.

The other suspect was the driver, while the prime suspect reportedly strangled Jaipaul in the car and later burnt his body at a Moleson Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice location.

Jaipaul had returned to Guyana with his grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul, in January and they were scheduled to return to Canada in May. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions they were forced to stay in Guyana.

Jaipaul went missing two Sunday nights ago prompting his grandfather to file a report with police. The following day the grandfather received a call from someone saying that they had his grandson. The call was traced by police and it led them to a location in Georgetown where the prime suspect was arrested. He confessed while in police custody and implicated a Corentyne rice farmer and another person who he said is a relative. They were all arrested.