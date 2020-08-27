GPF refutes claims that Mingo’s constitutional rights were breached during arrest

Latest update August 27th, 2020 12:35 PM
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) moments ago sought to deny the claims put forward by the Attorneys-at-Law representing controversial Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo of his constitutional rights being breached at the time of his arrest.
In a statement from the Office of the Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie, the GPF said the allegations made “were far from the truth.”
In their explanation, the Force said shortly after Mingo arrived at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, following his arrest, an Attorney Mr Darren Wade turned up and demanded an immediate conference with Mingo whom he said was his client.
They said the Police Rank on duty directed the Attorney to a designated area where access to his client would be granted after the rank had completed making the necessary entries in the Police records.
However, instead of waiting in the area indicated and without any explanation Mr Wade immediately left the CID Headquarters compound and met with several members of the media on the road way, where he spoke with them and during which he proceeded to make some false allegations.
Further, the Force noted that after making these allegations, the Attorney returned into the CID Headquarters where he met with his client.
“GPF also wishes to state that it remains ready, able and willing to engage with members of the Legal Profession to ensure that their constitutional rights and those persons they represent are respected at all times and that there is due process,” the release said.
