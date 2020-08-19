Ruthless cop shot dog to enter yard

– couldn’t wait on pregnant woman to open gate

Instead of waiting on a pregnant woman to open her gate, a police officer had shot her dog and entered her yard without explanation. The heinous shooting of the animal took place at around 13:48Hrs on March 31at the woman’s Caneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

According to the dog’s owner, Lakeisha Daniels, she was pregnant at the time and sitting in her veranda when a pickup filled with armed policemen pulled up in front of her house.

Two of the ranks, one of them a corporal, she said, jumped out of the vehicle and approached her gate. Alerted by their strange presence her pit bull breed dog rushed to the gate and began barking at the men. The corporal shouted at the pregnant woman and instructed her to open up and let them in the yard.However, as she was about to do so, the officer forced his high powered rifle through one of the openings in the fence, aimed at the dog and shot him. He then kicked open the gate and ran into the woman’s yard with his partner.

The men searched around for a bit and without an explanation for their actions retreated from Daniel’s home speeding off in the pick-up.Angered by the wrongful shooting of her pet, she took photos and recorded videos of the officers and the wounded animal which lay on the ground bleeding from his wound. These photos and videos were immediately posted on Facebook and within minutes went viral.

A representative from a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) called Animal Rescue Adoption and Protection Society (ARAPS) saw the post and made contact with Daniels. The individual advised her to take a taxi and rush the wounded pit bull to Dr. Nardeo Basoodeo, a vet located in Prashad Nagar.

Later that afternoon at the veterinary clinic, Dr. Basoodeo performed an emergency surgery on the animal and saved his life. All the expenses for the dog’s surgery were paid by ARAPS and Daniels was later assisted by the NGO along with the doctor to file a complaint against the ruthless cop with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Kaieteur was told that PCA had promised to grant the woman justice for her pet but has dragged its feet on the matter for months now. When contacted, representatives from the PCA would blame COVID-19 for the lengthy delay in the case.

Driven by frustration the doctor decided to share the photos and videos of the wounded animal on the Facebook page of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Surprisingly not long after this was done the curator of the page deleted the post.

Kaieteur News has since contacted the relevant authorities inquiring about the investigations. This media house was reliably informed that investigations were delayed and will recommence soon.

A credible source has since revealed to this media house that the police corporal involved alleged that he was forced to shoot the animal. The cop claimed that he was chasing a thief who lives behind the woman’s house. He added that the woman knows the individual and had released her dog to prevent them from trapping the fugitive.