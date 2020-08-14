Latest update August 14th, 2020 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Women to head State Media – NCN and Chronicle

Aug 14, 2020 News 0

Newly appointed CEO (ag) of NCN Mrs. Michella Abraham-Ali

Mrs. Moshanie Ramotar, General Manager (ag) of GNNL

Former Regional Radio Manager of the National Communications Network (NCN), Michella Abraham-Ali, was yesterday appointed the Chief Executive Officer (ag) for the State owned media entity. The appointment was made by Minister of Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.
Abraham-Ali, a radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience, was elevated to the position following the dismissal of Enrico Woolford.
Additionally, Minister McCoy has instructed the Finance Manager of the Guyana National Newspaper Ltd. (GNNL), Moshanie Ramotar, to act as the company’s General Manager.
In a release issued by NCN, it was noted that both temporary appointments will take immediate effect.

Similar Articles

Sports

Two-day boxing seminar for Officials set for this weekend

Two-day boxing seminar for Officials set for this weekend

Aug 14, 2020

President of the Guyana Boxing Association and Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), Steve Ninvalle has informed Kaieteur Sport that the two-day Virtual Seminar for...
Read More
Hero Caribbean Premier League calls on ICSS to support competition oversight

Hero Caribbean Premier League calls on ICSS to...

Aug 14, 2020

Bet Daily collaborates with Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Bet Daily collaborates with Caribbean Premier...

Aug 14, 2020

Archery Guyana participates in Meeting with World Archery Americas

Archery Guyana participates in Meeting with World...

Aug 14, 2020

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

Aug 13, 2020

Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Aug 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019