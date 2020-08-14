Women to head State Media – NCN and Chronicle

Former Regional Radio Manager of the National Communications Network (NCN), Michella Abraham-Ali, was yesterday appointed the Chief Executive Officer (ag) for the State owned media entity. The appointment was made by Minister of Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy.

Abraham-Ali, a radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience, was elevated to the position following the dismissal of Enrico Woolford.

Additionally, Minister McCoy has instructed the Finance Manager of the Guyana National Newspaper Ltd. (GNNL), Moshanie Ramotar, to act as the company’s General Manager.

In a release issued by NCN, it was noted that both temporary appointments will take immediate effect.