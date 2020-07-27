Latest update July 27th, 2020 12:50 AM

Carpenter dies following road accident on Essequibo road

A carpenter lost his life yesterday morning after a tragic road accident on the Essequibo Coast. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Jagdesh Singh of Pomona Housing S

The deceased Jagdesh Singh

cheme on the Essequibo Coast.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred sometime around 07:00 hrs yesterday morning, on the Zorg Public Road. Reports are that Singh was proceeding north on the public road on motorcycle CE 2037 at a reportedly fast rate. This news agency was informed that a canter truck which bore licence plate number GNN 3846, was approaching in the opposite direction of the Public Road. Witnesses related that Singh lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a cow before slamming into the right side of the canter.
The man was subsequently rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead sometime around 11:00hrs. The driver of the canter has been detained by police and is assisting with the investigation.

