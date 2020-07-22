Latest update July 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Ex-cop remanded after accused of accepting bribe to settle case

Jul 22, 2020 News 0

An ex-Police Constable, Richard Persaud, who had been embroiled in a scandal with a Canje Superbet businessman and his wife, and who an arrest warrant issued for, yesterday appeared at the Albion Magistrate Court to answer the charge of corrupt transaction by an agent.

Remanded: Ex-cop Richard Persaud

The charge was laid under 337 (2)(a) of the criminal law offences act Chapter 8:01. He was not required to plea and was unrepresented in court when he appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh.
He was subsequently remanded to prison and will make his second court appearance on August 5, 2020.
An arrest warrant was issued for Persaud after he failed to show up to court in December 2019. He is being accused by two former employees of a Superbet outlet in Reliance, East Canje, Berbice of accepting a bribe from them in the sum of $60,000 each to assist them in a matter at the court.
Persaud has since been evading the court but surprisingly made his appearance yesterday to answer to the charge.

