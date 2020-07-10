DDL donates generously in wake of COVID-19

Latest update July 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on Thursday announced a donation of 4,000 cases of juices to the Civil Defence Commission. This donation is intended to assist communities in providing support to persons affected by COVID-19.
In a release, DDL revealed that it is also in communication with the Ministry of Public Health to finalize a donation to health workers countrywide and the National Commission on Disability. A total of 30,000 cases of Topco Juice will be donated, valued at $45M.
Additionally, donations were also made to several orphanages across the country, and along with
Amerindian Peoples Association, for COVID-19 affected areas.
DDL’s Chairman Komal Samaroo said that: “This donation is another way that DDL continues to support the people of Guyana during the current public health crisis. We remain committed to
supporting agencies since we are all in this for the long run. Over the past few months we have seen the devastating effect of COVID-19 and challenges Guyanese are facing and as a company we remain committed to supporting those affected.”
The donations follow one previously made of 17,500 litres of Environ alcohol-based sanitizing cleaner in March and June last to senior citizen’s homes, orphanages, night shelters, prisons, and other facilities similar to these and the Ministry of Education respectively.
