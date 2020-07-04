National Senior Track & Field Championships

AAG awaits directive from Health Ministry

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) through its head Aubrey Hutson has shared with Kaieteur Sport that the news of the phased opening of Guyana’s Airports being pushed back to August is an ominous sign for the hosting of the National Senior Track & Field Championships, which has been scheduled for August 8-9.

During the invited comment, the administrator explained that the Ministry of Health will make the final call on whether the AAG can go ahead with any competition. He further divulged that the AAG has already wrote to the Ministry outlining World Athletics’ (Track & Field governing body) competitions and they are currently awaiting a response from the body.

Following World Athletics’ return to competition guidelines in May, the AAG decided that they would try to have as much as three meets by August month-end, inclusive of the Senior, Youth & Junior and a road race, but the local health authorities in Guyana will have the final say on whether competition will be possible. However, the AAG are forging ahead with plans so that they would be prepared if the greenlight would be given to host the Championships next month.

Hutson confirmed Guyana’s non-hosting of the South America under-23 championships this year due to the fact that Brazil is experiencing a very high surge of cases of the coronavirus and their participation will be highly unlikely. Hutson posited that, “We can’t truly have a South American Championships without Brazil.”

He erased any doubts of Guyana losing hosting rights and mentioned that the only way Guyana would be unable to host the South American under-23 championships next year would be if the ‘land of many waters’ voluntarily gave up their hosting rights. That will also be the case with the 50th Carifta Championships which Guyana will now host in 2022 instead of next year, following the cancellation of the 49th edition this year. (Calvin Chapman)