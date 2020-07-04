Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
AAG awaits directive from Health Ministry
The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) through its head Aubrey Hutson has shared with Kaieteur Sport that the news of the phased opening of Guyana’s Airports being pushed back to August is an ominous sign for the hosting of the National Senior Track & Field Championships, which has been scheduled for August 8-9.
During the invited comment, the administrator explained that the Ministry of Health will make the final call on whether the AAG can go ahead with any competition. He further divulged that the AAG has already wrote to the Ministry outlining World Athletics’ (Track & Field governing body) competitions and they are currently awaiting a response from the body.
Following World Athletics’ return to competition guidelines in May, the AAG decided that they would try to have as much as three meets by August month-end, inclusive of the Senior, Youth & Junior and a road race, but the local health authorities in Guyana will have the final say on whether competition will be possible. However, the AAG are forging ahead with plans so that they would be prepared if the greenlight would be given to host the Championships next month.
Hutson confirmed Guyana’s non-hosting of the South America under-23 championships this year due to the fact that Brazil is experiencing a very high surge of cases of the coronavirus and their participation will be highly unlikely. Hutson posited that, “We can’t truly have a South American Championships without Brazil.”
He erased any doubts of Guyana losing hosting rights and mentioned that the only way Guyana would be unable to host the South American under-23 championships next year would be if the ‘land of many waters’ voluntarily gave up their hosting rights. That will also be the case with the 50th Carifta Championships which Guyana will now host in 2022 instead of next year, following the cancellation of the 49th edition this year. (Calvin Chapman)
Jul 04, 2020Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Pre-Caricom Day dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadowbrook Gardens. The organisers were yesterday presented...
Jul 04, 2020
Jul 04, 2020
Jul 03, 2020
Jul 03, 2020
Jul 02, 2020
Moses Nagamootoo and Khemraj Ramjattan spoke to the Chronicle about social media manipulations in Guyana elections. They... more
The conspiracy to rig the General and Regional Elections was a plot in six acts. It commenced prior to the no-confidence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]