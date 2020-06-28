Ogle will be the Manhattan of Guyana

Dem boys see wan piece of land on Regent Street, de busiest street in Georgetown. De land small. It only about 2400 square feet. It far smaller dan a normal house lat. Dem boys ask de owner of de land how much he want fuh it. He seh, “US$7M or G$1.4B.” Dat should give you an idea of de value of commercial land in de heart of the city.

Ogle, pun de East Coast gan be de next city in the country. Ogle gan be the Manhattan of Guyana. It dun start develop. People who gat land deh nah selling. Dem holding fuh when de price go up mo. Ogle gan be a high-end commercial and residential city.

Dat is why when dem boys hear guvment scampering fuh conclude transaction fuh sell cane lands in Ogle, dem boys antenna raise up. Dem boys wan know wah is the mad rush fuh legalize de sale of dem lands.

Dem boys does get concern when outgoing guvament hurrying fuh sell off ting. Dem boys does be afraid dat is more than selling tekkin place. But dem boys worry mo about something else. Dem boys wan know de price wah de land sell fuh. Because de cane lands in Ogle nah worth millions. It nah worth hundreds of millions. It gat value in de billions. So dem boys seh hurrying fuh sell it off quickly nah de best idea.

A even wusser idea is de big misinformation campaign dem boys see Soulja bai and people dem going on. More news page and suh springing up pun de Facebook than fly pun wet cowdung – we got de Hap New/ Hay Heff See vershan of CNN, GNN and Village Vice and all of them trying fuh kerfuffle people with chupidness. Dem boy see we gone from Rushans to Mercury now to big kidnap plot nonsense. Demy boys seh all we got leff to hear bout is dem big head alien coming out and saying, ‘Take we to your leader, but the leader got to be Granger.’

Talk halk and wait fuh de new govament to tell GNN about the price for dem Ogle land.