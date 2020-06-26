Tax relief measures extended to September

The Government of Guyana has granted a further extension to the timeline on the existing tax relief measures for affected individuals and businesses.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday announced an extension of its COVID-19 tax relief which was scheduled to end on June 30th. The extension will allow persons an additional three months to submit the necessary payments and documentations.

The extension, which caters for the removal of VAT on water, electricity and domestic air travel, has now been extended to September 30th 2020.

In a press release GRA also noted that first time applicants as well as persons wishing to renew their drivers licence will soon benefit from a drive-thru facility at its Lamaha Street Parking Lot that will allow persons to uplift their licenses after completing the application/renewal and online payment procedure.

GRA also emphasized that individuals and companies not affected by COVID-19, will be required to comply with the statutory due dates for the payment of taxes.

In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 and encourage persons to adhere to the regulations set out by the National COVID-19 Task Force, an external station was established at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) for payments of Internal Revenue, VAT, Customs transactions and Motor Vehicle licenses.

Among other measures, GRA has established early working hours at its Camp Street headquarters and has also relocated some of its Licence Revenue services to its Smyth Street building. The relocated services are Motor Vehicle Transfers, New Motor Vehicle Registrations, Motor Vehicle Examinations and cashiering.

All other taxes are due and payable in accordance with the law, GRA said. This includes Balance of Tax payments for Corporation Tax and Income Tax due for Year of Income 2019 which was payable by April 30, 2020. “Interest and penalties, though applicable for late filing and payment, may be waived by the Commissioner General for just cause,” GRA noted.

“The Guyana Revenue Authority wishes to remind the general public that the authority will continue to strictly monitor visits to its office and will only allow a limited number of persons entering the building. Persons will be required to undergo mandatory body temperature checks. The wearing of masks and sanitizing of hands will continue to remain in effect,” the released added.