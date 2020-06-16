Missing woman and child found

Latest update June 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Ovelina Leon Obermuller and her child have been reunited with her family early yesterday morning. The 20-year-old woman of Parfaite Harmonie and her 11-month-old
baby that were reportedly missing since Friday after she had left her home to collect money from a friend.
Obermuller’s family said that they had received a phone call from an anonymous caller who claimed to have seen Obermuller on her way to Linden, Region 10.
Her cousin then hired a car and headed up to the town accompanied by police to a mining community where they located both the woman and her baby in the company of her “child father”. The man was cautioned by police for his alleged threats on the woman’s life. The young mother and her child were then taken back to her family.
