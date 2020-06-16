Latest update June 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Missing woman and child found

Jun 16, 2020 News 0

Ovelina Leon Obermuller and her child have been reunited with her family early yesterday morning. The 20-year-old woman of Parfaite Harmonie and her 11-month-old

Ovelina Leon Obermuller who was reportedly missing

baby that were reportedly missing since Friday after she had left her home to collect money from a friend.
Obermuller’s family said that they had received a phone call from an anonymous caller who claimed to have seen Obermuller on her way to Linden, Region 10.
Her cousin then hired a car and headed up to the town accompanied by police to a mining community where they located both the woman and her baby in the company of her “child father”. The man was cautioned by police for his alleged threats on the woman’s life. The young mother and her child were then taken back to her family.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars select Imlach, Lewis; Nedd joins LI Hurricanes

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars select Imlach, Lewis;...

Jun 16, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Five-time champions Guyana Jaguars have selected wicket-keeper batsman Tevin Imlach and Jamaican Ramaal Lewis in their 15-member squad following the Cricket West Indies (CWI)...
Read More
World Athletics releases Health & Safety Guidelines for competitions

World Athletics releases Health & Safety...

Jun 16, 2020

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Jun 16, 2020

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors in Cuba

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors...

Jun 16, 2020

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica Scorpions

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica

Jun 15, 2020

Dexter ‘de Kid’ Marques to resume career after COVID-19

Dexter ‘de Kid’ Marques to resume career...

Jun 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019