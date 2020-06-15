Soulja Bai tekkin’ crank

Soulja Bai bin diss a whole set a people because he seh dem nah fit and proper. Dem boys bin think dat he would ah be fit and proper especially when it come to de media. Dem boys bin invite Soulja Bai two weeks back fuh wan interview. Dem even send he questions. De man nah even reply but yesterday he hole wan interview with like some speshul set a people but did not have de decency fuh invite de Waterfall newspaper or radio.

Dem boys know why. Dem boys believe he operating like a low-down man. Dem boys bin expect better from he. But sometime yuh does see a man true colours when yuh least expect it.

Some men can stand up and face de music while odders prefer to stoop and padoop.

Ralpie de man from St. Vincent bin seh dat de loser of de elections must tek he licks like a man. Ralphie didn’t call nobody name. But Soulja Bai get rattled. He seh how dat is not how de man supposed to talk to he. But de man nah call name. De man throw he corn; he nah call no fowl.

Solider Bai getting mix up between Caricom and dem odder farrin’ observers. He seh Caricom nah interfering because dem name mention in GEE-CUM recount Order. But dem boys seh de recount Order also mention observers. Yet Soulja Bai government seh how dem interfering, never mind is de same Soulja Bai government wah invite dem hay.Dem boys nah gat much fuh talk but de Lolo report. De report do a good job of discrediting itself.

Talk half and wait fuh see when again Soulja Bai gan put he foot in he mouth.