Soulja Bai tekkin’ crank

Latest update June 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Soulja Bai bin diss a whole set a people because he seh dem nah fit and proper. Dem boys bin think dat he would ah be fit and proper especially when it come to de media. Dem boys bin invite Soulja Bai two weeks back fuh wan interview. Dem even send he questions. De man nah even reply but yesterday he hole wan interview with like some speshul set a people but did not have de decency fuh invite de Waterfall newspaper or radio.
Dem boys know why. Dem boys believe he operating like a low-down man. Dem boys bin expect better from he. But sometime yuh does see a man true colours when yuh least expect it.
Some men can stand up and face de music while odders prefer to stoop and padoop.
Ralpie de man from St. Vincent bin seh dat de loser of de elections must tek he licks like a man. Ralphie didn’t call nobody name. But Soulja Bai get rattled. He seh how dat is not how de man supposed to talk to he. But de man nah call name. De man throw he corn; he nah call no fowl.
Solider Bai getting mix up between Caricom and dem odder farrin’ observers. He seh Caricom nah interfering because dem name mention in GEE-CUM recount Order. But dem boys seh de recount Order also mention observers. Yet Soulja Bai government seh how dem interfering, never mind is de same Soulja Bai government wah invite dem hay.Dem boys nah gat much fuh talk but de Lolo report. De report do a good job of discrediting itself.
Talk half and wait fuh see when again Soulja Bai gan put he foot in he mouth.
Jun 15, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Guyanese batsman Assad Badyr Fudadin said that he relishes the experience of playing for the Jamaica Scorpions and that he is longing for a return to competitive cricket. Fudadin...
Jun 15, 2020
Jun 14, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
Jun 13, 2020
I have written a column each day since March 4 when Claudette Singh showed the nature of her being and the essence of her... more
The President is being misadvised if it is his position that he can declare a state of emergency in order to reconvene parliament... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The failure of the world’s richest nations to respond adequately to the abrupt and rapid decline... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]