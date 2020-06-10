ANUG submits report on Mingo’s inflated numbers to GECOM 

Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:55 PM
A New United Guyana (ANUG) has formally prepared a document that is separate to the Observation Reports (OR), which registers the party’s findings with regards to the striking variances between the Statements of Recount( SOR) produced and numbers called out by Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, at both the Ashmin’s
Building on High Street, and the head office of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at Kingston. This report has been submitted to the GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, and will be considered during the deliberations of the Commission.
Previously, Singh had upheld a decision made by Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, preventing any reference to Mingo’s fraudulent vote tabulation in recount observer reports. Instead, the Chair invited a separate report from ANUG on Mingo’s malpractices.
ANUG’s report contains a table with over 100 ballot boxes, which illustrates inflation committed by Mingo in favour of the APNU+AFC. When Mingo’s numbers are compared to the SOR produced from the almost concluded recount exercise at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), there shows a variance of 4,442 votes.
Against this, the ANUG wrote, “In light of the foregoing, we are formally requesting an investigation into the events that took place at the Ashmin’s Building at High Street, which led to the presentation of substantial number of Statements of Poll (SOP) with alarming variances, and into the entire management of GECOM, which not only appear to be incapable of organizing the simplest task, but to be severely compromised and partisan.”
Jun 10, 2020By Sean Devers The job of helping to develop Lawn Tennis in Guyana to International standards is far from done but the work of forty-seven-year-old former National Tennis player and Guyana Coach...
Jun 10, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Since the debate between me and Eusi Kwayna, I have been receiving emails from several persons who are arguing that Kwayana... more
Next Saturday, June 13th will mark the 40th death anniversary of Dr. Walter Rodney, one of the most brilliant Guyanese who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]