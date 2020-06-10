ANUG submits report on Mingo’s inflated numbers to GECOM

A New United Guyana (ANUG) has formally prepared a document that is separate to the Observation Reports (OR), which registers the party’s findings with regards to the striking variances between the Statements of Recount( SOR) produced and numbers called out by Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, at both the Ashmin’s

Building on High Street, and the head office of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at Kingston. This report has been submitted to the GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, and will be considered during the deliberations of the Commission.

Previously, Singh had upheld a decision made by Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, preventing any reference to Mingo’s fraudulent vote tabulation in recount observer reports. Instead, the Chair invited a separate report from ANUG on Mingo’s malpractices.

ANUG’s report contains a table with over 100 ballot boxes, which illustrates inflation committed by Mingo in favour of the APNU+AFC. When Mingo’s numbers are compared to the SOR produced from the almost concluded recount exercise at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), there shows a variance of 4,442 votes.

Against this, the ANUG wrote, “In light of the foregoing, we are formally requesting an investigation into the events that took place at the Ashmin’s Building at High Street, which led to the presentation of substantial number of Statements of Poll (SOP) with alarming variances, and into the entire management of GECOM, which not only appear to be incapable of organizing the simplest task, but to be severely compromised and partisan.”