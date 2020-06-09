Giftland Mall erects barriers, boards windows as recount winds down

With growing fears that a non-acceptance of the national recount would spark unrest, the Giftland Mall at Turkeyen has started blocking its glass windows, and have erected barriers to block the entrance to the mall.

Confirming that precautions are underway, Chairman of Giftland Group, Roy Beepat, said he is taking no chances with several small businesses located in the mall. His security manager, Yogesh Baksh, explained that workers have installed plywood over the glass windows and installed steel doors at all entrances to prevent any possible intrusion.

“We have added additional bright lights around the mall. We have built 7-ft high barriers with razor wire at the top to be placed at our entrance at the access road and other entrances,” he disclosed.

In addition, the mall has increased its security presence with more armed personnel on the grounds. The national recount of the March 2nd votes is currently ongoing with the process expected to wrap up and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to start soon to consider the results.

However, there has been increasing worry that some persons could use the period of uncertainty to cause trouble, a scenario that is not unknown. A number of other city businesses including even Scotiabank have also started taking precautions.