FITUG objects to families being forced to provide masks, sanitizers for exam students

– insists education plan must be unveiled now

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) says it is continuing to closely follow national developments.

According to the union body, it has seen concerns being expressed by the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) regarding the safety of teachers and pupils as plans are underway to re-open schools to certain classes.

“We also share the concerns of the teachers’ organisation who undoubtedly are looking out for the safety and well-being of the teachers and students who must be present. On this score, we did see the Education Ministry spoke to several measures it will institute. However, we were disappointed to recognise that families are charged with providing their own masks and sanitizers.”

According to FITUG, many families are facing difficulties at this point in time.

“…and we believe that the State should provide sufficient masks and sanitizers to our nation’s children. No additional burden should be added to our already beleaguered people. We nevertheless are hopeful that discussions between the GTU and the Education Ministry would be able to find an amicable solution to the issue. Our children who are preparing for exams, now several weeks overdue, are most anxious.”

The body pointed out that since the closure of schools since mid-March, many of the students have not been able to learn adequately and they find themselves at a disadvantage as their syllabuses remain incomplete.

“We are aware that the Learning Channel has been seeking to fill this void. We are also aware that many of our teachers have demonstrated their commitment and they are using several means to remain in contact with their pupils. This is laudable and is yet another demonstration of our teachers’ commitment. In-as-much as we are heartened by those initiatives, we know too that many workers do not have access to the internet and for others, they no longer have such facilities as they re-prioritise their expenditure.”

FITUG urged that something be done to address children falling into such a situation given the obvious consequences.

“To this end, we suggest that the Education Ministry in collaboration with our teachers and their union should consider the development of worksheets to be distributed at no cost to the various schools. Those worksheets, after sometime, would be returned to the teacher and/or school to be graded by our teachers in an effort to keep our children education on track.”

The union body acknowledged that there obviously is an urgent need to address the children’s stalled education as it is yet not clear when schools would be given the green light to re-open.

“It is against this background, that we need to address the rift that has widened between the ‘haves and the have-nots’.”