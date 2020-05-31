Latest update May 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Sibling fight over land leaves one dead and one arrested

A quiet day in Shieldstown Village, West Coast Berbice turned bloody after two brothers were engaged in a heated argument.

Sarananand Bisnath was pronounced dead at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

It resulted in one stabbing the other to death.a
The dead person has been identified as Sarananand Bisnath, a 45-year-old labourer of Shieldstown Village.
His brother, Khemlall “Bai Son” Bisnath, 44, also of the same village, has since been arrested, Region 5 Commander, Yonette Stephens, confirmed.
According to Stephens, the men, who are brothers, were imbibing at separate locations in the village when Khemlall ventured over to where his brother was at their father’s home.
The two began to argue. The argument escalated and Khemlall whipped out a ‘Rambo’ knife and dealt his brother two stabs- one in the vicinity of his heart and another to his arm.

Accused of killing brother: Khemlall Bisnath

The victim collapsed and succumbed minutes later.
The two were reportedly arguing over a plot of land that belonged to their father, Stephens disclosed.
Meanwhile, an eyewitness told the media that the incident occurred just around 11:30 am yesterday.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim lived with his father, a farmer, while the suspect stayed at a different location.
After the stabbing, the police were immediately contacted by the neighbours. The injured man was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital by a villager.
He was pronounced dead on arrival.
It was reported that the father was working in the backdam when the incident occurred.
The suspect is said to be cooperating with police in custody.

