GECOM stops giving SORs to observers

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has halted a practice it had taken up to give statements of recount to observers.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander said that it is not provided in the order for the recount for GECOM to give the documents to the observers.

Asked why it was being done in the first place, Alexander said that it was an error.

The CARICOM team will continue to receive the statements, since they are scrutineers, not observers.