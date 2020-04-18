Latest update April 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Lions Club of Bel Air lends support to COVID-19 fight

The Lions Club of Bel Air, in its effort to help in the fight against COVID-19, yesterday installed two hand-washing stations outside the Bourda City Constabulary and the Kitty Market for public use.

Mrs. Faluso Vangronigen, chairperson for the Environmental Committee, stated that “as part of the club’s social responsibility, the committee thought that it was necessary to make these facilities available to the general public to encourage citizens to wash their hands as a precautionary measure as we continue to fight the virus.”
The hand sinks were handed over by the Club’s President Mrs. Candace Forde and Mrs. Vangronigen in the presence of other club members.
The plumbing works and the supply of water were put in place by the Guyana Water Authority following the granting of approval for the noble gesture from the Georgetown municipality.

