Ithaca man stabs wife to death, then tries to kill mother-in-law, self

Latest update April 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
The quiet village of Ithaca, West Bank Berbice, was rocked yesterday by the brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman, reportedly at the hands the father of her two children. The man also injured the woman’s mother before attempting suicide.
The victim, an Ithaca resident, has been identified as Vanessa Benjamin, the mother of a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter. She was employed as a cleaner at the recently opened Ithaca Day Care Centre.
The 24-year-old suspect resides in another village. He is said to have been unemployed for years, and would regularly abuse the young woman.
Reports are that the couple was involved in a heated argument when the man armed himself with a knife, and stabbed the woman multiple times. She was found lying in a trench next to her home. The enraged man also injured the woman’s mother, Debra Hannibal, stabbing her twice as she tried to intervene to assist her daughter.
The man then plunged the knife into the left side of his chest in an apparent attempt to commit suicide.
Benjamin was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her mother and the suspect were transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
Apr 17, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Even though talented Essequibo all-rounder Ricardo Adams is not on the cricket field, he is working hard to ensure that his body remains fit by working out and performing his...
Apr 17, 2020
Apr 16, 2020
Apr 16, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
The traditional saying that you give someone a basket to fetch water hardly applies to what APNU+AFC is asking the American... more
The belated attempt by APNU+AFC to swing official US opinion in Washington is a clear case of the Coalition lacking a proper... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]