Two cars stolen within 24hrs

Latest update March 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two taxi drivers were beaten and were relieved of their cars within a 24-hours span on the West Bank of Demerara.
Police identified the victims as Shemeer Rafeek, 38, of Lot 687 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara and Hansraj Mahase, 29, of La Parfaite Harmonie West Bank Demerara.
Both taxi drivers were carjacked while transporting passengers.
Rafeek told Kaieteur News that he was at his taxi base at around 20:30 hrs on Monday when two women and a man asked him to transport them.
However, when he arrived at the location, the male passenger ordered him to exit the car and lie on the ground. The carjackers then escaped with the vehicle.
According to sources, the stolen car, bearing registration number HC 7893 was later spotted in the Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
The other driver, Hansraj Mahase, said his car, bearing registration number PYY 5706, was stolen by passengers he
was transporting to Vreed-en-Hoop.
Police are still to locate the vehicles.
