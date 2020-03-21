Intensive screening at West Dem. Regional Hospital in wake of coronavirus

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, health facilities across the country have adopted some necessary precautionary measures. This publication has been able to see some of these measures in full effect at the West Demerara Regional Hospital [WDRH]. At the health facility, introduced measures include a strict screening process for individuals entering the facility.

This exercise sees healthcare professionals greeting all visitors at the hospital’s entrance before taking them to a designated area for necessary screening.

All visitors are asked to sanitise their hands, before having their temperature taken. This is followed by data collection, which includes the visitor’s symptoms of illness and travel information over the last few weeks.

After completing this process, the visitor can then proceed to the desired department.

Further, private vehicles are prohibited from entering the hospital’s compound with the exception of emergency cases and ambulance services. The number of persons entering the facility is also limited to the patient and an accompanying family member where necessary.

It is understood that a similar exercise is being conducted at the Leonora Hospital as well.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

According to worcesterhealth.org, “this is a new virus that hasn’t caused illness in humans before. COVID-19 is spread just like colds or flu through: coughing and sneezing, which creates respiratory droplets; close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands and touching an object or surface with the virus on it.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 includes: fever, coughing, shortness of breath and in more severe cases, pneumonia (infection in the lungs); individual risk is dependent on exposure.

With the immediate risk of the disease, everyone can do their part to help prevent the spread of the virus, health officials have noted.

Given the fact that this is currently a flu and respiratory disease season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine; taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

Preventative measure includes: washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home while you are sick; avoid close contact with others; cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and clean and disinfect objects and surfaces as often as possible.