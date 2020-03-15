On a mission to make the world a better place… Public Health Consultant, Collin Haynes, is a ‘Special Person’

By Sharmain Grainger

Imagine viewing life as a mission to use your God-given abilities to make the world a better place. But in order to achieve this, it would require that you dream, and dream with such conviction that it evolves into a realistic plan guided by goals that can take you along the path of reaching your full potential.

The foregoing to some may seem like the stuff fairytales are made of, but Collin Haynes certainly knows better. For this reason, he is well positioned to confidently assure even the pessimist among us that “when the road may seem hard and the struggle might be too wearisome, you must keep persevering, and do not let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve your goals”.

Essentially, over his years of existence, Haynes has learnt well that “when the world pulls you down, [and it will at some point], dust your feet off and begin the process of rebuilding”.

In fact, this still blossoming young man lives by the self-imposed motto: “anything you do, do it to the best of your abilities”. And it is just this that Haynes has been endeavouring to do without fail.

Knowing that there exists a human being like him, whose existence is clearly premised on making the world a better place, is quite heartening, especially in a time when the world is under siege from threats, the likes of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, that has been unleashed on the world.

Haynes has been paying close attention to this threat to public health and has crafted a plan that he believes could effectively combat it, and he has not been bashful about sharing this with whomever will listen.

To Haynes, understanding this virus, which has already wreaked deadly havoc on many countries of the world, is crucial if many lives are to be spared. In Haynes’ eyes, it is not merely a threat, but rather a challenge to do even more in a world that so badly needs redemption.

And Haynes certainly wields some unprecedented power as a Public Health Consultant that gives him a great deal of ammunition to clear a path that can lead to a safe and healthy existence for all.

FORMATIVE YEARS

But just who is this ambitious young man bearing the monikers Collin Randy Haynes? Well for starters, his presence, into this our world, was birthed on February 26, 1988. He became the third eldest among eight siblings within a blended family. His mother Vesta Barker, a pharmacy clerk and cook, and stepfather, Wavell Apple, a Scientific Farmer, were the ones who helped to guide him early on along the path to meet his full potential as an enterprising human being.

He attended the Burnham Drive Nursery and then the Wismar Primary School before heading to the Mackenzie High School to commence his secondary education.

When he subsequently migrated to the United States, he attended the High Point High School in Maryland, Baltimore.

Reflecting on his school days in Linden, Haynes said playing cricket at lunch-time was a favourite pastime of his.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Delving even deeper into stacks of memories past, Haynes recalled that from a young age, he envisioned himself becoming a doctor, a general surgeon even. However, it was while pursuing a Bachelor of Science in General Studies with concentrations in Biochemistry and International Relations at the Washington Adventist University that his focus shifted. He learnt then about the concept of public health, which is defined as “the science and art of preventing diseases, prolonging life and improving quality of life through organised efforts and informed choices of organisations, public and private, communities and individuals”.

“While attending college, my interest was detoured to public health, because it blended nicely two areas which I still love – science and international relations. Public health offered a unique blend of science with diplomacy and after a few classes in university, I was convinced that this was the career path I needed to take up,” Haynes shared during a recent interview.

In fact, he disclosed that the completion of assignments with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], the United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS [UNAIDS] and the Global Fund Against Tuberculosis, Malaria and HIV/AIDS [GF], served to cement his commitment to this field.

Haynes obtained a Master’s in Global Public Health from the University of Loma Linda in Southern California. He has been a Public Health and Healthcare Information Technology Consultant for the past eight years.

But deciding to embrace a passion for public health may not have been an unlikely development in Haynes’ life. In fact, it might have been his destined forte, as he recalls, quite vividly too, how the death of an uncle from complications due to the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome back in the day,

triggered something inside of him. Ever since, his interactions with the healthcare system have had a significant impact on his outlook for prevention, treatment, support and the fight for a cure.

ADVANCING EFFORTS

Driven by a passion that could even stop health issues from occurring, were it possible, Haynes noted that “while medicine complements public health by providing treatment, it affords an affordable and personal path to mitigate disease, environmental and social issues which affect the general population”.

Depending on the assignment, a day’s work for Haynes in this regard could range from reading reports and conducting research to training clinicians including: doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff to meet their public health goals. Also meeting with local government and international organizations and advising and/or supporting health operations is an integral role he plays in the quest to advance public health.

Haynes made it clear that although he resides in the very developed United States, he, at no point in time, imagined being unable to help Guyana achieve and implement quality public health initiatives. By virtue of his vast experience in the field of public health, Haynes has been able to contribute to the growth and development of Guyana and this to him “is my greatest achievement thus far”.

“Guyana is a land of rich history, diversity and people with enormous talents. We are the gem of South America and a beacon of potential for the rest of the world. But, in order for this to be manifested, we must embrace a social, political and economic modernization. We can do so by encouraging improvements to our education and healthcare institutions through continuous training to handle complex health issues locally and globally,” said Haynes.

He is convinced too that “investing in state-of-the-art research equipment and methodologies will determine the existing gaps in disease prevention and treatment”.

As such, he theorised that refocusing efforts on results-based evidence in these areas can set Guyana apart in solving complex issues facing the society. Further, he noted, this should be coupled with

improved quality measures to ensure the best care is provided for all, especially the elderly, young adults and children.

“These efforts must continue in an environment that empowers the people independently and embrace unity. Moreover, our economic potential in manufacturing, using agricultural resources, can improve the local and international supply chain,” said Haynes, of the land of his birth.

BUILT TO SUCCEED

Overcoming many odds to become the man he is today was imperative for Haynes, who credits his mother with helping to unlock his ability to do so.

“My Mother had a high school education, but she instilled in me the ability to succeed in anything I do,” said Haynes, as he recalled too how his stepfather had “given me lifelong lessons of focusing on the smaller things in life rather than only the big stuff”.

Expressing gratitude for the influence his parents have had on his life, Haynes said, “I am eternally grateful…for their insights, inspiration and direction in leading me to where I am today.” In addition, he draws from the courage and leadership of great men of yore such as renowned civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Junior; respected statesman and lawyer, Abraham Lincoln, and anti-apartheid revolutionary, Nelson Mandela.

In striving to achieve his full God-given potential, Haynes serves on the boards of the United Guyanese Diaspora Global Network, the Roraima Institute and the Alumni of Washington Adventist University.

But even as he keeps his focus on the mission that must be completed, Haynes, sometimes by way of the mass media, engage many minds on the future of Guyana.

Even as he commits to never wavering, and always aims to succeed, Haynes will forever embrace the notion that “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”. Moreover, he takes time to enjoy some simple things in life such as: traveling, reading, watching sports and playing cricket.

For remaining steadfast in a quest that could at times prove to be too complex, exhausting and even unattainable, today we at Kaieteur News recognise Collin Randy Haynes as an outstanding human being, humble enough to grace our pages as our ‘Special Person’ of the week.